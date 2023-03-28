“Vibra-Fit” 12mm coin cell holders

The demand for printed circuit board designs requiring retention of the 1220, 12mm diameter lithium coin cells has been met by Keystone Electronics Corp. This extremely rugged holder is ideal for retaining cells securely under severe shock and vibration in high-density PCB applications.

These surface mount holders for use with most vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place devices are polarized and compact in design. Manufactured with dual-spring, gold-plated phosphor bronze contacts and glass-filled PPS UL 94V-0 base. Available in bulk (Cat # 1056) or on tape and reel (Cat # 1056TR) from our global distribution network and online through our ordering partners.

The company’s full line of battery hardware also consists of SMT and THM products including contacts, clips, holders, retainers and straps to accommodate a wide variety of battery styles and chemistries. In addition to a comprehensive line of interconnect hardware and components, Keystone provides application engineering services for product modifications and special design requirements, supported by pro-active stamping, machining and assembly operations.