Vibration sensors with built-in data processing facilitate wide range of IIoT monitoring apps

V ocal Z oom launched its Autonomous Sensors for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Combining contactless, high-resolution vibration sensor technology with built-in data processing and wireless communications, the company’s Autonomous Sensors offer low-cost and fast deployment of a wide range of monitoring applications for IIoT environments, providing manufacturers with crucial operational and technical insights.

VZ’s laser sensors measure 3D, motion, and vibrations of any surface to enable industrial manufacturers to monitor the real-time health and performance of engines, turbines, pumps and more. Their compact and contactless form enables the sensors to work on hot, wet, and moving surfaces, and they even continue to analyze mechanical health through glass. VZ’s Autonomous Sensors also include built-in real-time data processing and decentralized data logic powered by Ucontrol’s uPC platform, offering a standalone solution for edge processing and data analytics. The system can connect to a computer in the manufacturer’s production line or to an internal or external cloud.

Combining a patented sensor and data processor into one unit allows the Autonomous Sensor to measure and analyze results without the need for additional products. This makes it a more affordable alternative to many other solutions on the market. Even while calculating RPM, thickness, vibration anomalies, existence, height, rotation, homogeneity, weight, and flow, the optical sensors don’t influence the product, resulting in more accurate readings. Unlike traditional monitoring systems, the sensors are not susceptible to ambient noise or vibrations and can be deployed quickly and easily practically anywhere in an IIoT setting without any downtime.

Industrial manufacturers using the VZ Autonomous Sensor can take advantage features including:

Automatic wireless LAN setup

Configurable data edge processing designed for a wide range of algorithms

Real-time alerts via SMS, email, buzzer

Direct connection to on-premise computers or Programmable Logic Controllers

Wireless streaming of raw data to a secured gateway (optional)

Customizable dashboards to monitor IoT system health and real-time values

An acknowledgement mechanism to ensure reliability

Smart Power management for low power consumption when using battery power

Quick installation

Low maintenance design