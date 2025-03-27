Video bridge IC features built-in ISO 26262 compliance functions

Renesas Electronics Corporation has released the RAA278830 Video Diagnostics Bridge IC, a dual Low-Voltage Differential Signal (LVDS) LCD video processor. The device integrates features for ISO 26262-compliant ASIL B automotive display systems, including heads-up-displays, digital instrument clusters, camera monitor systems, and electronic mirrors.

The RAA278830 addresses automotive safety requirements with multiple functional safety features built into the device. These features monitor signal integrity and video content to detect issues such as frozen video, incorrect colors, broken or corrupt video images, flashing, flickering, and video images that could obstruct driver visibility in HUD systems.

The RAA278830 provides dual Open-LDI Input/Output capabilities and implements multiple safety mechanisms throughout the data path including CRCs, parity, BIST, and redundancy to achieve ISO 26262 Functional Safety ASIL B rating. The device includes comprehensive video diagnostic capabilities for input/output monitoring of video timing, signal integrity, and content.

Additional technical specifications include spread spectrum for reduced EMI, an image enhancement engine, dual host interface (I2C & SPI configurable), and SPI-Flash based OSD with an embedded font based OSD. The device supports SPI boot capability without requiring an MCU and multi-bank for fail-safe OTA updates. It comes in a space-efficient 72SCQFN package measuring 10mm x 10mm and is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified.

The RAA278830 is available now from Renesas and authorized distributors. The RTK278830 evaluation board is offered in multiple configurations.