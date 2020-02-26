Video enhancement software targets multi-camera smartphones

IMINT Image Intelligence AB announced the introduction of a series of new solutions that will revolutionize how consumers experience video on their smartphones. With its next generation of enhancement technology – which leverages the latest in AI and machine learning – consumers can create more compelling video content and enjoy richer communication with friends, family, and co-workers.

Imint’s groundbreaking new Vidhance Selfie Mode combines artificial intelligence and facial recognition to help ensure a user stays in-frame when video chatting, recording Instagram stories, and more. Furthermore, the company’s new Vidhance Super Stabilization and Vidhance Multi-Camera Transition (MCT) solutions enable smartphones with a calibre of cutting-edge video processing capabilities that’s normally reserved for high-end film and action cameras.

The company’s current suite of Vidhance solutions are used by leading smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo, amongst others.

Imint’s expertise in video stabilization provides the basis for the company’s new Vidhance Selfie Mode, which keeps smartphone users in the video frame even when they’re moving. Vidhance Selfie Mode leverages AI-based facial recognition and detection technology to create a practical solution to a pervasive challenge.

Whether people are capturing a memory or communicating with others, selfie videos can be hard to control, even using gimbals – as faces slip in and out of the video window. With Vidhance Selfie Mode, software detects the user’s face and applies algorithms to track its movement and reposition it within the frame, even in low-light conditions.

Vidhance Super Stabilization was developed to bring action-camera performance to smartphones, utilizing today’s wide-angle and high-resolution sensors to create more stable results. Thanks to the much larger source video produced by today’s smartphone cameras, Vidhance Super Stabilization is able to manipulate more of the original video to compensate for excessive motion, resulting in stabilization on-par with or exceeding that of dedicated action cameras.

Vidhance MCT was designed to address challenges posed by integrating multiple cameras in mobile devices. For example, as a smartphone transitions from its built-in zoom lens to its wide-angle lens, there is often a jump in both the X and Y directions. Vidhance MCT smooths the transition from camera to camera using a proprietary self calibration algorithm that constantly learns from the images it processes.

Moreover, when manufacturers use multiple cameras, there can be natural misalignment between each – which either goes uncorrected or corrected manually on the manufacturing line. Furthermore, even when manually aligned, the cameras can fall out of alignment from daily use or when a phone is dropped. Vidhance MCT automatically aligns each camera, saving manufacturers time and cost, and ensures that they remain in alignment on an ongoing basis.

The three debuting solutions will be included in the Vidhance 3.6 software release. Imint’s suite of Vidhance solutions also includes Vidhance Video Stabilization, Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction, Vidhance Horizon Correction, Vidhance Hyperlapse, Vidhance Variable Lens Distortion Correction, and Vidhance Field of View Correction.