Video: Lab equipment for students, working from home in Seattle

Imagine being a university student studying EE/ECE, physics, chemistry, biology, or other sciences and not having access to your lab equipment. What will you do, sitting there bored at home because your university is closed?

Digilent, a company that serves the academic market with measurement and FPGA tools for students, has lowered its prices on several academic products to professors by 10% in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With its now-closed offices in downtown Seattle, Digilent employees have been working from home a little longer than most of us in the U.S. In the video below, EE World spoke with Digilent’s Kaitlyn Franz and David Horn about the academic discounts and on living and working in Seattle during these unprecedented times.

How are you coping with COVID-19? Are you working from home or still going to work? If working from home is new to you, what do you think of it? As someone who has worked from home for eight years, I can tell you that it beats commuting.