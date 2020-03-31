Video podcast series covers GaN power transistors and ICs

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation has posted an update to its popular “How to GaN” video podcast series, These updated videos are based on the recently published third edition textbook, GaN Transistors for Efficient Power Conversion. This 14-part educational video podcast series is designed to provide power system design engineers a technical foundation and application-focused toolset on how to design more efficient power conversion systems using gallium nitride-based transistors and integrated circuits.

The seven videos included in the first half of the series provide an overview of the theoretical foundation and design basics for using GaN transistors and ICs.

The first seven videos include:

How to GaN 01 – Material Comparisons

How to GaN 02 – Building a GaN Transistor

How to GaN 03 – Performance Characteristics

How to GaN 04 – Design Basics: Gate Drive

How to GaN 05 – Design Basics: Layout

How to GaN 06 – Design Basics: Thermal Management

How to GaN 07 – Design Basics: Modeling and Measurement

The second part of this series, to be released shortly, will provide practical examples on the use of GaN transistors in widely used power electronics applications such as DC-DC conversion for telecom and datacom systems. In addition, it provides examples of how these superior devices enable emerging applications, such as, lidar/time of flight for autonomous vehicles and robotics, wireless power transfer that eliminates the need for power cords, and RF envelope tracking for telecommunications systems.

“This series of short videos will help designers understand the exceptional benefits of GaN technology and the intricacies of incorporating GaN transistors and integrated circuits into power conversion systems. Most importantly, the videos will accelerate design engineers’ learning curve and increase their ability to take maximum advantage of the high switching frequency and high performance of gallium nitride power semiconductors,” noted Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC.

The How to GaN video series is easily accessible on the EPC video library or on the EPC YouTube Video Channel.