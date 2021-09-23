Vision processing provides accurate inferences at under 1 mW.

Syntiant Corp introduced its Syntiant NDP200 Neural Decision Processor (NDP), the company’s first chip designed for vision processing that can provide highly accurate inference at under 1mW.

Packaged with the Syntiant Core 2, the NDP200 can run multiple applications simultaneously with minimal power consumption, including AI vision features such as person detection, object classification, motion tracking, and occupancy monitoring. With its multi-modal capabilities, the NDP200 also can perform highly accurate processing on-device, including multi-sensor fusion, voice command recognition, acoustic event detection, infrared detection, anomaly, and tamper detection, as well as other audio, motion, and pressure sensing applications.

Ideal when presence and motion detection is required in ultra-low-power applications, the NDP200 brings always-on neural processing to all types of consumer and industrial battery-powered products, including IP and security cameras, mobile phones, tablets, smart speakers, smart displays, as well as smart home applications and security devices.

Syntiant Core 2 is a highly flexible, ultra-low-power deep learning inference engine that moves larger neural networks into always-on domains, with the capacity to generate shared embeddings, run ensembles, and other neural architectures concurrently or in cascades. Designed to avoid inefficiencies in stored-program architectures, Core 2 provides neural designers with full control of multiple concurrent independent networks, while also enabling machine learning deployment without any intermediary compilers.

The NDP200 is equipped with an Arm Cortex M0 processor and a HiFi-3 DSP to support feature extraction and signal processing for image and voice enhancements.

Key product features include: Syntiant Core 2 neural network; Hardware acceleration over 6.4GOP/s; Supports convolution neural networks, recurrent neural networks, fully connected networks, and with ability to process multiple heterogeneous networks concurrently; Supports more than 7 million parameters; Embedded user-programmable HiFi 3 DSP; Deeply embedded Arm Cortex-M0 Processor with dual-timers, and UART functionality; 11-wire direct image interface; SPI and I2C for multi-modal sensor fusion; Dual PDM microphone interface; I2S serial interface with PCM; Stand-alone operation; Onboard firmware decryption and authentication; Flexible clock generation; 40-pin QFN package (0.4mm pitch);