High-speed camera excels at object tracking, flow visualization, microscopy

The Phantom T1340 is a high-resolution camera that captures images up to 13 Gpx/sec, doubling the capabilities of other four-megapixel cameras in its class. The 2048×1952 low-noise sensor, occupying a compact form factor, is a candidate for demanding measurement applications such as object tracking, flow visualization, microscopy and modern imaging techniques, like Digital Image Correlation (DIC). A binned mode is included to provide higher throughput and a sensitivity boost at 1 Megapixel and below.

Workflow features of the T1340, which suit applications in outdoor range environments, include Phantom CineMag V compatibility for an ultra-fast and secure workflow. The CineMag also supports direct recording for long duration events. A 10-Gb Ethernet option is available for fast file downloads, enabling users to continue shooting with reduced downtime in any environment. The on-camera controls, video outputs and CineMag compatibility enable a standalone operation.

“The Phantom T-Series is our new platform that brings higher throughput, larger RAM capacity and CineMag compatibility to a compact form factor,” says Toni Lucatorto, Product Manager. “This combination extends the possibilities for many industrial high-speed imaging applications.”

Key Specifications of the Phantom T1340 Camera:

Custom 12-bit CMOS sensor

2048×1952 at 3,270 frames per second (fps)

1920×1080 at 6,160 fps

Maximum frame rate: 113,510 fps at reduced resolution

Native ISO: Mono 16,000D (25,000D Binned); Color 4,000D (6,400D Binned)

Available with 36, 72 or 144 GB RAM

Compact size: 5x5x8 inches

