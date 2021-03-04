Vision Research launches Phantom TMX high-dpeed cameras

Vision Research, a manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, introduces its Phantom

TMX Series, featuring the first high-speed cameras with back side illumination (BSI) sensor technology.

These sensors can achieve 75 Gpx/sec of data throughput, as well as improved light sensitivity for fast applications such as combustion, material analysis, crack propagation, spray analysis, ballistics and

cytometry.

The TMX Series consists of two models: the TMX 7510 and TMX 6410. The TMX 7510 reaches 76,000 frames per second (fps) at full 1-megapixel (mpx) resolution (1280 x 800). It also achieves over 300,000 fps at 1280 x 192 and over 770,000 fps at reduced resolutions. With the export-controlled FAST option, the TMX 7510 can hit a blistering 1.75 million fps with a 95- nanosecond (ns) minimum exposure time, eliminating motion blur and enabling precise motion analysis.

Thanks to the increased data throughput, users can see more of their experiments at a given frame rate compared to previous technologies. Extremely sensitive to light, the TMX Series features a native ISO rating of 40,000D for monochrome sensors and 12,500D for color sensors. BSI sensors improve sensitivity even further by placing the photodiode closest to the light source, achieving a smaller, 18.5-micron pixel size for greater imaging definition.

The new TMX cameras come with the full suite of Phantom features and blend seamlessly with existing

Phantom high-speed cameras. Data management solutions include standard 10 Gigabit (Gb) Ethernet,

internal RAM options up to 512 gigabytes (GB) and the ability to partition memory up to 511 times for repeat

experiments.

Key Specifications

-1-mpx sensor at full 1280 x 800 resolution

-Throughput: 75 (TMX 7510) and 64 (TMX 6410) Gpx/sec

-Max fps at full resolution: 76,000 (TMX 7510) and 64,940 (TMX 6410)

-Max fps with FAST option: 1.75 million (TMX 7510) and 1.5 million (TMX 6410)

-ISO measurement: 40,000D (mono) and 12,500D (color)

-Minimum exposure time: 1 microsecond (standard) and 95 ns (FAST)

-Binning mode available for greater field-of-view flexibility

-Up to 512 GB of memory

-10 Gb Ethernet (standard)

Vision Research

www.phantomhighspeed.com