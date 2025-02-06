Visual programming interface added to computer-on-module management tools

Congatec has released Congatec has released aReady.IOT , a software package that extends its Computer-on-Module (COM) platform with IoT connectivity tools. The package implements OPCUA, MQTT, and REST protocols for machine-to-cloud communication, enabling data transfer between embedded systems and cloud services including AWS, Azure, and Telekom Cloud.

The COM Manager component provides remote management capabilities for Computer-on-Modules, while the Application Manager extends control to peripheral devices and carrier boards. The Fleet Manager handles over-the-air updates and configuration deployment across multiple installations. Each component can be implemented individually or as part of an integrated system.

The software includes a web interface for visual programming of IoT data flows, eliminating the need for manual coding. Users can configure data acquisition parameters, set up remote monitoring systems, and implement automated maintenance scheduling through a graphical interface.

aReady.IOT supports bi-directional data transfer between edge devices and cloud services, enabling both local data processing and cloud-based analytics. The system allows for real-time monitoring of equipment efficiency metrics and implements predictive maintenance protocols based on collected performance data.

The package includes software maintenance updates and technical support for implementation across small batch productions or large-scale deployments. Integration with existing aReady.COM systems requires no additional hardware modifications.