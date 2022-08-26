VITA 67 interconnects are a high-density addition to the VPX platform

ICC is proud to offer VITA 67.1, 67.2 and 67.3 connectors, contacts and cable assemblies from Amphenol SV Microwave.

Designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware, VITA 67 SMPM and SMPS interconnects are a high-density RF addition to the VPX Platform. The interconnects are easy to install and feature cable assembly plug-in modules that mate to backplane adapters.

Available in a variety of half-width and full-width form factors, VITA 67 can accommodate up to 19 floating coaxial contacts (SMPS series) for superior RF performance in any mating condition.

Most recently, SV has also launched VITA 66.5 hybrid modules that can combine both RF and fiber-optic signals. Available in both SMPM and SMPS series.

Uses existing and proven SMPM interfaces

Meets MIL-STD-810 standards for shock and vibration

Floating SMPS coaxial pins ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition

Minimal footprint of I/O slot

Significant reduction in Mean-Time-to-Repair (MTTR): rear panel interface enables quick disconnect

Unique SV connector retention mechanism offers significant ease of assembly/disassembly

The VITA 67.3 SMPS series product line also features the following: