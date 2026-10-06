VITA 91 and VITA 100: What’s next for OpenVPX in MIL/Aero

Computing systems inevitably increase in performance. Demand comes from applications spanning AI, quantum computing, and Military & Aerospace systems, all pushed forward by the pace of Moore’s Law. The defense industry has a mandate to leverage Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA). Often, Sensor Open Standard Architectures (SOSA), based on the OpenVPX family of VITA standards, is a requirement for defense-based projects, particularly — but not at all exclusively – in the United States. In fact, OpenVPX has been the de facto standard for MIL/Aero applications for years. New technologies and architectures will be emerging in the next few years that will significantly advance performance. But what can we start designing now, and how do we prepare for the next generation of systems?

OpenVPX is widely used in defense-based systems due to the full suite of ruggedized specifications, allowing the modular architecture to be used in a wide array of applications. The benefits of the architecture include:

A MOSA (modular) architecture where plug-in cards (PICs) can be upgraded over time, plugging into the same standard slot configuration (slot profile).

A multi-vendor approach that decreases vendor lock-in

A wide ecosystem of readily available base platforms and modules

Improved time-to-market and compatibility with standardized modules

Economics of scale in re-using the same base module for multiple applications, less integration time

While OpenVPX has impressive performance, the goal is to always increase speed. While waiting for VITA 100 — which boasts up to 8x the performance of OpenVPX — a good first start is utilizing VITA 91. The specification is fully ratified and available today, and features a double-density connector, expanding the bandwidth of the system. Instead of a max of 100 GbE signals across the backplane (the top end of OpenVPX), you can ostensibly provide 200 GbE performance.

As shown in Figure 1, leveraging VITA 91 not only provides a higher bandwidth and more pins for switching and I/O, but it also gives the developer practical experience in these higher-performance systems. Of course, developing a system at higher speeds can be challenging. For the backplane design, performing signal integrity analysis at these speeds is critical. Figure 2 shows an example of signal integrity analysis on a VITA 91 system.

Figure 1. A VITA 91 backplane inside an MIL rugged ATR enclosure. The architecture has double-density connectors allows potentially double the bandwidth of typical OpenVPX-based systems. (Image: Pixus Technologies)

The benefit of VITA 91 is that it is available today. There are various ways to utilize the connector with increased I/O, particularly for switch slots, or to maximize the pin count, and the connectors are fully compatible with existing SOSA slot profiles. In fact, the I/O intensive slots and compute-intensive slots can benefit from the extra capabilities.

Figure 2. As we move into VITA 100 and even VITA 91 systems with advanced performance, it is critical to do the backplane simulation to ensure the designs meet the speed requirements. (Image: Pixus Technologies)

Backplane performance levels

For those not as familiar with the backplane specifications, there are certain performance levels that each connector can support.

Higher-speed OpenVPX connector in VITA 46.30/65: advanced VPX connectors support data rates up to 28+ Gpbs per differential pair, enabling a four-lane link to achieve 100 GbE (100 GBASE-KR4) performance across the backplane.

VITA 91 connector: double-density connector for up to 56 Gbps performance. This specification is ratified, and deployable systems are shipping today.

VITA 46.32 connector: higher density and data rate for increased performance. It would support 200 GBASE-KR4 Ethernet and PCIe Gen 5 (32 Gbaud/s). VITA 46.32 connectors are intermateable with legacy VITA 46. X backplane connectors and follow the same form factor. It should be noted that this specification is not ratified, but the connector is in the late stages and much further along than VITA 100.

VITA 100 connector: the architecture offers 8x the performance of OpenVPX, so theoretically 400 GbE speeds. This specification is in early drafts but progressing quickly.

Whether it’s VITA 91 or VITA 46.32, both are attractive springboards to the very high performance levels for bleeding-edge performance.

Hybrid options

We can reasonably expect that there will be hybrid solutions between OpenVPX and all of the other specifications mentioned. In fact, the VITA 91 solutions today are typically hybrids. Both VITA 91 and VITA 46.32 connectors maintain mating compatibility with OpenVPX systems, but they are not drop-in PCB replacements because their board-level mounting footprints differ from standard layouts.

OpenVPX will be around for decades. While new sub-specifications and ideas are emerging, the VITA standards are built around maximizing backwards-compatibility wherever possible. Stand-alone OpenVPX systems will be developed for years to come as they are already high performance. However, some applications will require the enhanced performance of VITA 91, etc. It is reasonable to expect that many 3U OpenVPX modules will be leveraged across a wide range of platforms, even ones where VITA 91 or VITA 100 modules are introduced.

Additional applications

It’s not just mission computing systems and SIG/INT designs that are incorporating these high-performance systems. Quantum computing and various AI applications are utilizing the standards, sometimes simply leveraging elements of the mechanical and electrical specifications in VITA with a hybrid or customized design.

Gaining experience and traction with today’s technologies such as VITA 91 is a critical stepping-stone as we move forward with these high-speed designs. In addition to the backplane signal integrity, it will also be important to ensure proper cooling of the enclosure system and the ability to use elements such as chassis managers. The VITA-based technologies continue to allow the industry to boost performance capabilities in modular open-standards-based architectures.