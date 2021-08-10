Barcode scanner input option loads and runs electrical safety test sequences

A handheld barcode scanning feature is available for the advanced QT Enterprise PC-based Electrical Safety Software package. QT Enterprise software provides a clean and intuitive means for creating and modifying a virtually unlimited number of electrical safety testing procedures for use with Vitrek’s widely used V7x and 95x Series of high-performance Electrical Safety (hipot) Testers and 964i High Voltage Switching Systems.

Barcode scanning of the DUT’s (device-under-test) label or routing paperwork provides simple and accurate installation of the correct, ready-to-run test sequence. After scanning the DUT’s model and serial number, QT Enterprise automatically loads and runs the test – and then saves and records the results of every test. By using the filtering functions provided, individual tests can be recalled for auditing purposes, or for detailed analysis on testing or product performance. The recalled tests can be saved (PDF or CSV) as if the test had just been performed.

When performing a comprehensive range of electrical safety tests – including ac and/or dc voltage withstand, insulation resistance, ground bond testing – each test sequence can have as many as 999 steps. QT Enterprise provides the following time- and cost-saving features to simplify this testing:

Configurations, test sequences, test results, users, and other system settings are stored on a local PC or in a central SQL database accessible through a network

Test data is easily accessible, and the user may sort and filter a list of results based on specific needs

Multimedia setup instructions can be incorporated into test sequences providing the operator with visual prompts for easy and accurate DUT hookup

Price: $995 (QTE-7 Version for V7X Power Analyzers), $1,495 (QTE-9 Version for 95X Power Analyzers and 98X Insulation Resistance Testers). Contact the factory for upgrade pricing from QTPro software. A 45-day free trial is available for download.