Portable, battery-operated dc calibrator offers lab-level accuracy

The XiTRON 2000 series is for metrologists who need superior accuracy and portability when calibrating thermocouple, pressure, flow and dc instrumentation. Delivering laboratory-level accuracy in a battery-powered dc calibrator, the 2000 Series is a cost-effective calibration/simulation tool which is a candidate for applications spanning the

consumer, medical, automotive, process control and many other industries.

The high-performance 2000 Series computes current or voltage output using an equation derived from two data points to simulate the sensor output. Automatic cold junction compensation is included, allowing both measurement and simulation of values in °C or °F for B, E, J, K, N, R, S and T thermocouples. Additionally, current loop (4-20 mA) indicators, controllers and recorders can be precisely calibrated with accuracy measured in parts-per-million (ppm) rather than percentages.

Key features of the XiTRON 2000 Series dc calibrator include:

• DC voltage and current capability, ±22 V, 10 ppm accuracy, ±22 mA, 40 ppm accuracy

• Temperature simulation with 0.01° resolution, 0.015-0.12° accuracy (90 day)

• DC resolution down to 10 nV or 10 pA

• Temperature measurement with 0.1-0.2° accuracy (90-day)

• Auto cold junction compensation NiMH battery operation (8 hours typ.)

• Standard RS232 interface allows laptop PC control in the field, while the optional IEEE-488 interface supports ATE applications

• Additional memory can be added to either interface for 10 user-defined test steps

• Temperature control loops

• Thermocouple measurement and simulation

“In the past, metrologists who wanted to check systems around the factory floor had to either buy an expensive calibrator for lab use only or use a portable calibrator that didn’t provide the accuracy they needed,” said Chad Clark, Vitrek’s VP, Sales and Marketing. “Vitrek now offers the ideal solution. The XiTRON 2000 Series is portable and

battery-powered – and yet it has the performance of a bench calibrator.”

Vitrek Inc., 12169 Kirkham Rd, Poway, CA 92064, (858) 689-2755, www.vitrek.com