VNAs cover 9 kHz to 8.5 GHz with 1-Hz resolution

The Siglent SNA5000A series of two- and four-port vector network analyzers offer a frequency analysis range of 9 kHz up to 8.5 GHz with a resolution of 1 Hz, a dynamic range of 125 dB, and a level resolution of 0.05 dB. The Siglent SNA5000A series consists of four models (4.5 GHz or 8.5 GHz maximum frequency) that support measurements such as scattering, differential, and time-domain parameters, Q-factor, and filter bandwidth and insertion loss.

Vector network analyzers combine a signal stimulus source output and receiver inputs to measure changes to the stimulus caused by a device being tested. SNA5000A VNAs feature measurements that include impedance conversion, movement of measurement plane, limit testing, ripple test, fixture simulation, and adapter removal/insertion adjustments. Bias-tees are also supported.

The SVA5000A VNA analyzers provide five types of frequency sweep: Linear-Frequency, Log-Frequency, Power-Sweep, CW-Time, and Segment-Sweep. Operation is simplified with the VNA’s large 12.1-in touch-screen display, which operates in addition to traditional front-panel controls. An HDMI output is also provided so that an even larger display or projector may be used. Many useful display modes may be selected, such as: multi-window, multi-format, display hold, memory comparison, and impedance conversion. Calibration choices include: Response calibration, Enhanced Response calibration, Full-one port calibration, Full-two port calibration, Full-three port calibration, Full-four port calibration, and TRL calibration.

LAN and USB interfaces are provided (USB-GPIB optional) to allow remote control via SCPI/Labview/IVI/VXI-11/Socket/Telnet/WebServer, etc.

Siglent SNA5000A Vector Network Analyzers are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.