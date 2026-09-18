VNX+ deployment kit supports 40GBASE-KR4 data plane

Elma Electronic has released the VersaPLUS Deployment Kit, an off-the-shelf VNX+ system for integrating, qualifying and deploying embedded computing platforms based on the VITA 90 standard. Weighing less than 6 lb, the kit includes a Raspberry Pi CM5-based VNX+ single-board computer, an expansion slot for GPU, FPGA or high-speed I/O modules, a 320W power supply and a VITA 46.11 Tier-3 Chassis Manager. Its architecture includes 40GBASE-KR4, 10GBASE-KR and PCIe Gen4 interfaces and is qualified to MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-704, MIL-STD-1257 and DO-160 for applications including drones, unmanned systems, wearables and C4ISR edge nodes.