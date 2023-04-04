Power: xcore-voice’s low-power architecture minimizes power consumption. By offering a true standby mode, xcore-voice delivers the ‘always-on’ functionality required in many modern electronics at <55mW, and in line with EU energy-saving regulations.
Performance: while providing XMOS industry-proven high-performance, far-field algorithm, xcore-voice enables a flexible voice processing workload in a package that allows for customization and feature upgrades. Application-specific software components such as tunable algorithms, and core application software components such as FreeRTOS, are readily available to take advantage of.
Flexibility: xcore-voice’s combination of general-purpose DSP, AI, and IO processing can be customized in software – drastically reducing the time-to-market for custom silicon. Integration pathways have been simplified for designers while still offering a complete, BOM-optimised solution for turnkey integration.
xcore-voice will be generally available from 15 April 2023. The full specifications can be found here. The voice evaluation kit and explorer board evaluation kit – the XK-VOICE-L71 and XK-EVK-XU316, respectively are available now via Digi-Key.