Voltage detector features -30 V to 45 V input range for automotive system

ABLIC launched the S-19116 Series, a new automotive high-voltage detector with a detection response time of max. 6.8μs while achieving current consumption of 2.0μA typ. Standard voltage monitoring response times typically range from tens to hundreds of μs when detecting overvoltage faults. The new S-19116 Series achieves a detection response time of max. 6.8μs, representing approximately 92% reduction compared to conventional products. This detector reduces system standby current and comes in a compact HSNT-6 (1.96×2.46×t0.5mm) package, meeting demands for space optimization in automotive equipment.

As part of functional safety measures to mitigate potential failures, overvoltage protection is essential when supplying voltage from a battery through a regulator to MCUs and sensors. The countermeasure involves detecting irregularities such as overvoltage in the regulator output using a voltage detector, and safely resetting the MCU. During this process, the voltage supplied from the regulator to the MCU and sensors continues to rise, potentially exceeding the ECU’s voltage tolerance and creating a risk to system safety. This has been a technical challenge in the industry. Increasing the detection response speed of voltage monitoring can mitigate safety risk, but faster detection response typically increases current consumption, which increases the system’s standby current—a concern for engineers working to minimize power consumption.

The S-19116 Series enhances functional safety for automotive applications by improving both detection speed and current consumption performance. It achieves a detection response time of 6.8μs max, a 92% reduction compared to conventional products, while maintaining current consumption of 2.0μA. Increasing overvoltage detection response speed allows for quicker monitoring of voltage increases, ensuring faster output of detection signals to the microcontroller and improving system safety. The use of the HSNT-6 (1.96 mm×2.46 mm×t0.5 mm) automotive package allows for an approximately 20% smaller footprint than conventional products.

Negative voltage can be applied to the SENSE pin in the S-19116 Series. Because the SENSE pin can be connected upstream of the reverse current protection diode installed in each ECU, the product can be used for applications requiring accurate, direct monitoring of I/G and battery voltage. The product undergoes three-temperature tests and is planned to comply with AEC-Q100 reliability standards and PPAP requirements. The product can be used in the demanding environments of automobile applications, including engines, transmissions, suspensions, ABS, EV/HEV/PHEV, DC/DC Converters, On Board Chargers, ADAS Domain Controllers, Battery Management Systems, and Inverters.