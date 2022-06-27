Voltage level translator provides ESD protection for SIM card ports

Halo Microelectronics announced the release of HL5301, a SIM card interface level translator.

The HL5301 is a subscriber identity module (SIM)/smart card level translator that provides the level shifting and IEC61000-4-2 electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection for SIM card ports. The HL5301 device integrates two unidirectional level shifters for the RST and CLK signals, and bi-directional level shifter for IO, and ±8kV ESD protection on all SIM card contacts.

The HL5301 includes an EN control input to aid the insertion and removal of SIM and smart cards and follows the deactivation sequence specified in ISO/IEC 7816-3 when EN is pulled low. The logic supply voltage range is +0.9V to +2.0V for VCCA, the “system side” and +1.5V to +3.6V for VCCB, the “SIM card side”.

The HL5301 total supply current is 0.3μA and the device automatically shuts down when the power supply is removed. The HL5301 comes in a 10-pin STSLP, 1.40mm x 1.80mm x 0.55mm package.