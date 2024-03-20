Voltage selector series enhanced with silver plating to improve mechanical and electrical capabilities

SCHURTER announces an enhancement to its well-known voltage selector series SWZ. By upgrading the plating of the terminals from tin to silver, the six-position selector now features elevated mechanical and electrical performance.

Known primarily for use as voltage selectors, the SWZ series is ideal for use in applications with other types of circuit switching to attain varying modes of operation. The desired function of each position is determined by wiring options in series-parallel, enabling multifaceted adaptation of the selectors for widespread application. Numerous combinations of voltage markings are available as standard for the SWZ. Custom-specific markings are possible as well.

The transition from tin to silver plating on the terminals brings notable improvements to both the solder connection and contact resistance of each terminal. These enhancements play a crucial role in the overall functionality and reliability of the selector in terms of mechanical stability and efficient operating performance over time. As for instance in audio applications, analog devices rely on stable and reliable components to maintain signal integrity and fidelity. By enhancing solder connections and reducing contact resistance, the SWZ series ensures consistent performance, critical for maintaining the integrity of audio signals.

The SWZ1 denotes the screw-on panel mount version with solder terminals. The SWZ2 is the PCB mount version, which caters to a more compact installation.