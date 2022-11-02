Voltage-variable attenuators operate across six frequency bands

Pasternack now provides six new models of waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators covering popular mm-wave frequency bands ranging from 26.5 GHz to 110 GHz.

Pasternack’s new waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators utilize GaAs MMIC semiconductor technology and offer 0 dB to 30 dB attenuation tuning adjustment with a voltage range of 0 Vdc to 5 Vdc. Designers will find these broadband, voltage variable attenuators useful in receive chains to tune mm-wave signal levels to optimize system-level performance.

The attenuators are available in rugged, compact, military-grade, gold-plated aluminum package designs that operate across −10 to +60 degrees Celsius. They support a variety of waveguide sizes and can withstand exposure to up to 95% relative humidity and altitudes of up to 10,000 feet.

This portfolio of broadband, waveguide and voltage variable attenuators features a fast switching speed of 25 nsec typically, insertion loss ranges from 4 to 6 dB, and high-input power handling up to +23 dBm.

Pasternack’s new waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.