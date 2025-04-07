VSON package modulators measure 3.5 mm x 2.7 mm

Texas Instruments (TI) introduced the industry’s first functionally isolated modulators, helping designers achieve more precise motor control in compact robot designs. The new AMC0106M05, AMC0136, and AMC0106M25 isolated modulators enable increased precision and higher resolution of 12 to 14 effective number of bits (ENOB) for accurate and reliable phase current sensing and DC voltage sensing measurements. Offered in a small leadless package, the new products in TI’s isolated analog-to-digital converter (ADC) portfolio help designers achieve smooth torque operation and fine motor control, while decreasing size and cost in low-voltage (<60V) robotics designs.

Engineers today are challenged to design smarter robots to perform more detailed tasks. The galvanically isolated modulators enable robotics engineers to achieve precise motor control and system protection in smaller, more sophisticated designs. This precision makes it possible for robots to complete a variety of complex tasks, such as threading a needle or handling small nuts and bolts. In addition, the small size of the new modulators—measuring just 3.5mm x 2.7mm—requires 50% less board space than competing reinforced isolation solutions. With this decrease in size, designers have more space to incorporate additional features that support precise control and reliable operation in compact robot applications.

For more information about the new modulators, see the technical article, “How Advanced Current and Voltage Sensing Enable Ultra-Precise Robotics.”

Production quantities of the new functionally isolated modulators are available now on TI.com in an 8-pin very thin small-outline (VSON) package. To support designers, evaluation modules for all three modulators are available, as well as reference designs and simulation models.