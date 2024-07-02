Waterproof GPS/GNSS antenna with built-in amplifier added to IoT portfolio

Amphenol RF announces the expansion of their emerging antenna portfolio with an additional external antenna design. This external antenna features an adhesive mount and sealed IP67-rated waterproof protection from the threat of external elements that might compromise signal integrity. This active GPS/GNSS antenna includes a built-in low noise amplifier (LNA) for enhanced performance which makes it ideal for applications where the receiver is close to the antenna and in environments where signal strength is strong, such as open areas with a clear life of sight.

This type of antenna has the ability to amplify weak signals received from satellites by improving signal quality and reducing noise. They require an external power source to operate the built-in LNA and are less sensitive to signal loss due to longer cable lengths because the amplification occurs close to the antenna. This external antenna is connectorized with an SMA connector on the end of a 3-meter long pigtail and is commonly used in GPS and Glonass, navigation, location based services and fleet management applications.

This antenna join a growing catalog of external and internal IoT antennas currently available in various external and internal configurations to meet common wireless protocols such as LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and LoRa. These off-the-shelf products can we used with other Amphenol RF connectors, adapters and cable assemblies to create an end-to-end solution.