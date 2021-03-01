Waterproof IP67-rated BNC connectors improve system integrity

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce additional products to its waterproof IP67 product series portfolio. This latest expansion includes three BNC bulkhead jacks designed to accommodate the popular RG-58, RG-142 and LMR-240 cables. These interconnect are ideal for outdoor applications where there is potential for exposure to dust and/or water.

These 50 Ohm connectors are manufactured from brass and phosphor bronze, with durable nickel-plated bodies and gold-plated contacts. The BNCs use a bayonet-style coupling, allowing for quick connect and disconnect with a positive locking mechanism. The bayonet provides mating stability and consistent electrical performance.

Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. A gasket within the plug body ensures the connector is sealed in the mated condition. When unmated, O-rings within the interface ensure the connector remains IP67 rated. Adhesive-lined heat shrink tubing reinforces the termination area of the connector.

IP67 products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.

