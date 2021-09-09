Waterproof sealed N-type connectors prevent damage

Amphenol RF has expanded its ruggedized IP-rated N-Type connector series to include an additional rear mount bulkhead jack. This high-frequency connector is optimized for RG-405, 0.085 and 0.086 in. cable types and offers protection against the effects of temporary submersion. IP67 N-Type connectors are ideal for various applications such as antennas, base stations and military communications where a system may be exposed to external weather-related elements.

This new rear mount bulkhead N-Type connector is constructed from brass with white bronze plating and a silver plated, beryllium copper contact. This connector provides reliable electrical performance up to an extended frequency range of 18 GHz; higher than traditional N-Type connectors which typically operate to a maximum of 11 GHz. IP67 N-Type connectors are a stable waterproof solution with a threaded coupling mechanism for increased vibration resistance.

N-Type connectors are ideal for applications that require high power handling and low VSWR and insertion loss. This series is available in multiple configurations with designs that can accommodate all industry standard cable types along with PCB versions. The IP67 options have an extra layer of security which protects the integrity of any system from being compromised from dust and water ingress.