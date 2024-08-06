Continue to Site

Waveguides attenuate 5G mmWave signals

Pasternack has launched a new series of high-performance waveguide fixed attenuators designed specifically for millimeter-wave applications.

These precision attenuators offer exceptional attenuation accuracy and low VSWR across a broad frequency range. This makes them ideal for a variety of tasks in the millimeter-wave spectrum, including power leveling, signal attenuation, and use with test equipment.

The key features of these new attenuators include waveguide sizes ranging from WR-10 to WR-28, attenuation levels from 3 dB to 30 dB, and a frequency range of up to 110 GHz. They also include UG-style cover flanges and can handle up to 5 watts of power.

Pasternack’s new waveguide fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

