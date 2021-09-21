WB human presence sensor is accurate and super-small

NOVELDA AS has launched what is said to be the smallest and most accurate Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Human Presence Sensor solution. The company is showcasing the power of its innovation at Sensors Converge, September 21-23 in San Jose, California and streamed globally.

The NOVELDA UWB Human Presence Sensor is a short-range impulse radar sensor that detects the tiniest movements, such as breathing and heartbeat. The sensor will achieve a new level of user experience in various indoor applications, including consumer electronic devices and smart building systems. For example, when embedded into a device, the innovative solution will automatically activate the device when you walk into a room and turn off when you walk away, reducing energy consumption, and providing increased security. NOVELDA’s sensing solution was recently named the 2021 “Best of Sensors” Award finalist for the AI and Machine Learning category. Category winners will be announced Thursday, September 23 at 9:30 am PDT.

NOVELDA’s vice president of sales and marketing, Rob Sharpe, will present to a live and virtual audience at the Sensors Converge Theater: Why Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Sensing is the Technology of the Future. As part of the presentation, taking place Thursday, Sept 23, 1:40 pm. Sharpe will explain the technology behind NOVELDA’s innovative UWB human vital sign sensing solutions, the advantages of UWB-based solutions vs. other technologies, where UWB sensing is being deployed today, as well as future applications. Sharpe will also demonstrate NOVELDA’s new Human Presence Sensor solution.