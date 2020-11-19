Wearable connectivity solutions now easier to integrate into flexible structures

Fischer Connectors is enhancing the integration capability of its versatile plug and use Fischer Freedom series. The product line has been extended with new products and accessories allowing design engineers to further optimize cable management in line with their SWaP (size, weight and power) requirements, and integrate low-profile connectors, cable assemblies and active devices easily into all sorts of materials, even the most flexible of fabrics.

The rugged sewing junction of the new Fischer Freedom Quick Detach System allows for easy conversion of flexible material into a potential panel, e.g., heavy duty tarp cover/tent, sail, vehicle tire blankets, smart backpacks. The system’s adapter and retaining ring facilitate the quick fit and interchange of receptacles.

The new Fischer Freedom cabled receptacle in size 08 is a smaller version of the receptacle introduced to the market last year. With a metal housing, four signal and power contact tracks, IP68 sealing and EMI shielding, this new cabled receptacle is ready to use under any conditions, easy to integrate into garments or mount on panels, and quick to fit and remove.

Easy integration: two recent applications

The multiple award-winning Fischer Freedom technology platform enables design engineers to integrate more technology and functionality into fixed, portable or wearable devices and ecosystems in markets such as: defense and security, medical, instrumentation, industrial and civil engineering, robotics, wearables, the Internet of Things (IoT). The two following applications recently introduced to the defense and industrial markets show how the unique features of Fischer Freedom – easy 360° mating, easy cleaning, easy integration thanks to low-profile design and ergonomics – benefit OEM integrators.

Wearin’s connected vest (Platinum 2020 Technology Innovators Award) is a centralized, integrated connectivity system featuring six Fischer Freedom 7-contact receptacles fitted using the new Quick Detach System.

VRaktion’s design engineers have integrated a Fischer Freedom 4-contact receptacle in plastic into a smart work shoe using an obstacle warning system with laser sensors.

