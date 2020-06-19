Web-based software helps build MCU-based digital power supplies

STMicroelectronics has launched a web-based ecosystem to help designers build digital-power solutions using STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).

Digital power supplies are an emerging class of devices able to optimize energy efficiency and capture rich data for diagnostics and safety. Digital control also lets designers increase power density to realize size and weight savings that are important in data centers, 5G infrastructure, smart lighting, and mobile devices.

The STM32 D-Power website consolidates developer resources that include the all-in-one STM32 digital-power Discovery Kits, embedded software components, software tools created by ST Authorized Partner Biricha Digital, and dedicated power-supply boards that demonstrate various designs and power ratings. Documentation, videos, and guides cater to beginners up to expert power-supply designers, and a four-day hands-on workshop created by Biricha shows how to build digital power supplies using STM32 MCUs.

The ecosystem is scaled to support three levels of STM32 microcontrollers that combine the benefits of industry-standard Arm Cortex-M cores with integrated features optimized for digital-power applications. The entry-level STM32F334, advanced STM32G474, and high-performance STM32H7 series MCUs each contain a flexible high-resolution timer to generate highly accurate pulse-width modulated (PWM) signals for stable control of switched-mode power circuits.

Most of the materials and resources are available free on the STM32 D-Power website.