Web simulation tool checks out power devices and ICs

Rohm announces a web simulation tool, “ROHM Solution Simulator”, that allows designers of electronic circuits and systems in the automotive and industrial markets to simultaneously verify power devices and ICs on 44 different solution circuits.

Simulations are typically conducted before the prototype stage in order to reduce development load not only in the automotive and industrial equipment markets but everywhere application development is performed. And even when designing electronic circuit boards, simulations are used to minimize the time and effort required for component selection as well as identify problems before actual equipment validation in order to significantly decrease man-hours related to board prototyping and evaluation.

ROHM Solution Simulator is a new web-based electronic circuit simulation tool that can carry out a variety of simulations, from initial development that involves component selection and individual device verification to the system-level verification stage. This makes it possible to quickly and easily implement systematic verification of ROHM power devices (i.e. SiC) and ICs (e.g. driver and power supply ICs), in simulation circuits under close to actual conditions, significantly reducing application development load.

The simulator was developed to work with the SystemVision Cloud simulation platform from Mentor, a Siemens business, a leader in electronic design automation software with an extensive track record in the automotive industry. As a result, users with an SVC account can also perform verification in a more realistic environment by incorporating simulation data executed by the ROHM Solution Simulator into their own SVC workspace.

ROHM Solution Simulator can be used free of charge by simply registering on ROHM’s official website. In addition to the simulator, the following dedicated page provides access to tutorial videos and documents required for use.