Web simulation tool verifies circuitry for power devices and ICs

Rohm announced a web simulation tool, “ROHM Solution Simulator”, that allows designers of electronic circuits and systems in the automotive and industrial markets to simultaneously verify power devices and ICs on 44 different solution circuits.

Simulations are typically conducted before the prototype design phase in order to reduce development efforts not only in the automotive and industrial equipment markets. Even when designing electronic circuit boards, simulations are used to minimize the time and effort required for component selection as well as to identify potential or fundamental issues before actual equipment validation in order to significantly decrease man-hours during board prototyping and evaluation phases.

Until now, Rohm has provided a range of solutions that contribute to solving issues for a variety of user development flows, such as SPICE models that faithfully reproduce the electrical characteristics of products through simulation along with thermal design support for validating both heat generation phenomena and dissipation results using fluid analysis. This time, in addition to focusing on developing and supporting application circuits that maximize the characteristics of driver ICs and power devices designed to supply high power in the automotive and industrial equipment markets, ROHM offers the cutting-edge simulator, ROHM Solution Simulator, that allows users to perform complete circuit verification of power devices and ICs. Among these, validation of SiC devices and gate driver ICs for driving SiC ranks among the most advanced initiatives in the industry.

Rohm Solution Simulator is a new web-based electronic circuit simulation tool that can carry out a variety of simulations, from initial development that involves component selection and individual device verification to the system-level verification stage. This makes it possible to quickly and easily implement complete circuit verification of ROHM power devices (i.e. SiC) and ICs (e.g. driver and power supply ICs), in simulation circuits under close to actual conditions, significantly reducing application development efforts.

The simulator was developed to work with the SystemVision Cloud simulation platform from Mentor, a Siemens business, a leader in electronic design automation software with an extensive track record in the automotive and industrial equipment industry. As a result, users with an SVC account can also perform verification in a more realistic environment by incorporating simulation data executed by the Rohm Solution Simulator into their own SVC workspace.

Rohm Solution Simulator can be used free of charge by simply registering on ROHM’s official website. In addition to the simulator, the following dedicated page provides access to documents required for use.