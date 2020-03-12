Webinar: Considerations for passive components in power electronics using wide band gap semiconductors – April 7

Tuesday April 7, 2020

11:30 AM / ET 8:30 AM PT

This webinar will provide an overview and explain the latest technological innovations for various types of capacitors and magnetics intended for use with Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).The increased switching frequency and faster switching time of these semiconductors, can make significant strides towards higher efficiencies, but also drive new requirements for the passive components such as higher current ratings, higher dV/dt ratings, wider ranges of operating temperature, while at the same time reducing size, weight and cooling requirements. Component manufacturers have been working on new materials and designs for capacitors and magnetic components such as transformers and power inductors. Learn more about these new design features and how they impact the future of power electronic design.

Attendees of this webinar will learn to:

Clearly understand specific parameters used for selection of passive components and how they are affected by the use of WBG semiconductors.

Understand the latest state-of-the-art technology available for passive components intended for new, high efficiency power electronics designs.

Obtain a better understanding of the components’ characteristics and how they can enable improved overall efficiency.

Featured Speakers:

Bruno Lima

Product Marketing Manager Film Capacitors

TDK Electronics Inc.

D. Matthew Reynolds

Director of Marketing Piezo & Protection Devices

TDK Electronics Inc.

Martin Rowe

Moderator, Editor

EE World

