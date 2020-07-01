Webinar highlights current and future healthcare applications for RF/microwave technology

Learn more about where RF/microwave technology stands in the modern medical/healthcare industry with this informative webinar, “RF and the Future of Health Care,” hosted by Times Microwave Systems’ Business Development Manager, Carrie Obedzinski. RF/microwave technology is not just about wireless communications or military radars—it is an increasingly important part of many medical electronics systems, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems for cancer detection.

Find out more about how high-performance RF/microwave components, including precision cable assemblies, contribute to a variety of custom medical solutions, including in diagnostic imaging systems, electrosurgical devices, for patient and equipment monitoring, and for connectivity in medical facilities (Figure 1).

This instructive webinar will explore current and future medical/health-care applications for RF/microwave technology, applications expected to impact possibly billions of patients over the next five years, and how components such as hermetic connectors and non-magnetic cables can play key roles in bringing improved health and possibly even saving lives for many of those patients.

Times Microwave Systems is an Amphenol company, part of one of the broadest interconnect technology portfolios in the world. With facilities in Shanghai, China, Europe, The United Kingdom, and multiple locations in the United States, Times Microwave offers complete lines of connectors, cables, and cable assemblies from RF through 50 GHz and beyond, along with full engineering services for the most efficient and effective integration of those interconnectors.

To register, simply fill in the online form at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_otpIHpwFRqa4zz7L_Dz27g