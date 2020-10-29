Webinar: Realizing the Benefits of Secure Element Functionality with the RA Family of Cortex-M33 MCUs Including Arm®TrustZone® -November 19

Thursday, November 19, 2020

11;30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

In this webinar, we will explore the benefits of Secure Element functionality on your embedded designs using the RA6M4 group with Arm® TrustZone® in concert with the Secure Crypto Engine.

Integrated Secure Element functionality benefits include:

Better performance

Unlimited secure key storage

Key management

Lower BOM cost

In addition, we will explore how to get more out of your MCU design through high integration which allows rich connectivity and endless communications options, and up to 1MB of code flash with dual bank functionality. By using the Flexible Software Package (FSP), we will review a quick and versatile way to build secure connected internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Attendees of this webinar will learn to:

Integrate secure element functionality in embedded designs without the need of an external secure element

Get more out of your MCU design through high integration that allows rich connectivity and endless communication options

Understand how to quickly build secure connected IoT devices

Featured Speakers:

Stefan Ingenhaag

Senior Staff Engineer

Renesas Electronics

Lee Teschler

Executive Editor, Moderator

EE World

Sponsored by: