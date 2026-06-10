Wettable flank MOSFETs ease board inspection

Taiwan Semiconductor has introduced the TQM series of AEC-Q automotive-grade 40 V and 60 V n-channel power MOSFETs in a 5 mm × 6 mm PDFN56U wettable flank package for 48 V automotive systems, motor and solenoid control, server power and high-reliability DC-DC converters. The series includes devices with on-resistance as low as 3.3 mΩ, continuous drain current up to 121 A and a maximum junction temperature of 175°C, while the package supports drop-in compatibility with TDSON-8, LFPAK56 and DFN5x6 footprints. Wettable flank connections, heat-spreader contacts and the low-profile package are intended to simplify automated assembly and board inspection while improving thermal performance and power density.