What are five common misconceptions about the Cyber Resilience Act?

The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) in the EU establishes mandatory requirements for hardware and software products. It moves accountability onto manufacturers to secure connected devices throughout their entire lifecycles. That may seem clear, but in practice, it can be ambiguous.

Figure 1. The CSA is the latest addition to a broad and expanding regulatory framework from the EU. (Image: ENISA)

Ambiguity about the CRA arises for several reasons, including broad definitions, overlapping legal frameworks, and complex technical compliance requirements for products with digital elements. In addition, it’s not an isolated standard, but exists in an expanding and complex universe of regulatory requirements, each with different goals (Figure 1). That leads to numerous misconceptions.

Five common misconceptions

The CRA only applies to critical infrastructure or high-risk applications. Not true. About 90% of products fall under the CRA. Even the low-rise category like smart home devices and consumer IoT products are included in the low-risk category that requires strict adherence to baseline cybersecurity standards. Having a software bill of materials (SBOM) ensures compliance. Not necessarily. Having an SBOM can be important, especially when using an automated tool, but the SBOM must be actively updated throughout the product lifecycle for each product variant. The CRA requires active lifecycle management, risk assessment, and technical evidence. The support period for vulnerability updates is five years. Not always. The mandatory support period is linked to the expected lifetime of the specific product. Five years is only the minimum baseline. For products like industrial or infrastructure devices with longer lifecycles, the vulnerability handling and updating obligations are extended to match that longer expected lifetime. Open-source software (OSS) maintainers are responsible for the compliance of OSS used in third-party devices. False. Manufacturers of devices using OSS or related libraries are not relieved of their compliance obligations. If an OSS component is used in a commercial product, the product manufacturer remains fully accountable for the overall security compliance. Software as a Service (SaaS) companies are exempt. That depends. Standalone SaaS or remote web applications can be beyond the scope of the CRA, but that shield can disappear when a cloud component acts as a remote data processing node. If a connected physical product or software cannot function without that specific backend cloud service, the cloud component must comply with the CRA.

Ambiguities

The CRA is highly detailed, but not comprehensive, and there remain several ambiguous and vague areas. Some examples include:

Free and open-source software (FOSS) is technically exempt if not part of a commercial activity. But the definition of a commercial activity can be vague. It’s not fully defined when corporate sponsorships, dual-licensing, or paid support cross the line into commercial activities.

In the case of SaaS, determining when a cloud backend is necessary for functionality is ambiguous. That creates compliance challenges for organizations offering IoT systems with mixed local-and-cloud architectures.

Minor security updates don’t trigger new compliance checks. Updates that alter core functionality or add major features do subject the maker to new compliance requirements. The definitions of core functionality and major features are imprecise.

Core functionality can be challenging to define. A single product can possess multiple functionalities, creating confusion over which risk categories apply and potentially triggering redundant or conflicting compliance requirements.

Manufacturers’ lifecycle calculations must account for the support of lifecycles of integrated third-party components (like chipsets or software libraries). If a supplier declares the end-of-life (EOL) for a component, the CRA does not provide detailed guidance about possible impacts on the cybersecurity responsibilities for equipment makers.

Product categorizations don’t need approval

The CRA does not treat all products the same. However, manufacturers can’t just choose a classification. And manufacturers are not required to submit product classifications for formal approval by the regulatory authority. Here the rules are less ambiguous (Figure 2):

Default (unclassified) products include about 90% of all connected devices and allow for manufacturer self-assessment.

Class I and Class II “critical products” include higher-risk items like password managers, industrial firewalls, routers, and microcontrollers face stricter evaluation rules.

High-impact hardware or software like smart meter gateways, critical infrastructure, and similar devices require mandatory third-party assessments.

Figure 2. Examples of where products fit in the CRA framework. (Image: Cyber Risk GmbH)

In addition, the CRA recognizes excluded and legacy products. Products already governed by strict sector-specific EU rules, like medical devices, cars, military, defense, and aviation systems, are excluded from the CRA. Legacy products already in the marketplace before full enforcement are grandfathered in, and non-compliant older devices can continue to be offered unless heavily modified.

Summary

The CRA is here. It’s critical that designers understand its nuances, of which there are many. Those subtleties range from how products are classified to specific implementation details. In addition to the challenges with deciphering the CRA itself, ambiguity about the CRA arises due to its position in the broad and expanding framework of regulations, some with similar goals but different approaches.

References

Behind the myth of the Cyber Resilience Act (or CRA for cybersecurity insiders), Lacroix

CRA Security-by-Design Compliance Handbook, Prime

Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), EBV Elektronik

Cyber Resilience Act: The Complete Survival Guide for Manufacturers, CCLab

DORA, NIS2 and CRA: Decoding Europe’s Cybersecurity Regulatory Landscape, Telefónic

EU Cybersecurity policies, ENISA

How to determine if your software product falls under the Cyber Resilience Act, Sparkfabrik

Not all rumours about the Cyber Resilience Act are true, Open Source Business Alliance

The EU Cyber Resilience Act: What It Is and How to Prepare, Digi International

Three Dangerous Misconceptions About the Cyber Resilience Act, Congatec

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