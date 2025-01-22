What are the EMC issues for 5G and IoT devices?

5G and IoT applications can involve high-density devices operating on similar frequencies. Designers of electronic devices regularly pay close attention to minimizing the generation of electromagnetic interference (EMI) and ensuring electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).

For 5G and IoT devices, minimizing electromagnetic susceptibility (EMS) can also be important, to protect from any potential cumulative effects from EMI or EMC underperformance.

Compared with fourth-generation 5G, called IMT Advanced, fifth-generation devices, IMT 2020, include an order of magnitude increase in connection density of up to 106 devices per square kilometer and an order of magnitude reduction in latency from 10 to 1 ms. Those changes are most pronounced in two of the three primary 5G application areas, as shown in Figure 1.

Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC) for the IoT, requiring low power consumption and low data rates for very large numbers of connected devices, and

Ultra-reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLLC) to cater for safety-critical and mission-critical applications.

What could go wrong?

EMI can degrade the operation of low-latency communication in several ways:

Adding noise to the signal can increase the need for retransmission, slowing communications.

Corrupt data packets require even more extensive retransmission of data and greater increase in latency.

Misalignment of timing and synchronization signals can also increase latency.

Conducted vs radiated

Noise and interference can be experienced through conducted and radiated mechanisms or both, as illustrated in Figure 2. In general, conducted emissions are more often associated with low-frequency interference, while radiated emissions can be more challenging at higher frequencies. Another challenge is that while fifth-generation 5G supports a connection density of up to 106 devices per square kilometer, there’s no assurance that the devices will be evenly dispersed. They can exist in “clumps” that can exacerbate the potential for interference.

Higher frequencies

Increasing device frequencies can pose a daunting challenge. In many cases, EMC and EMS testing standards are limited to a maximum frequency of 18 GHz. Newer device designs operate at up to 90 GHz, increasing the potential for interference. Designers face several new challenges, including:

Shielding materials with high absorption capabilities are needed to manage radiated EMI.

Circuit boards become more complex and trace routing, proper placement of ground planes and impedance matching present more challenging design issues.

Once those challenges are addressed, testing and confirming EMC and EMS performance at these frequencies requires specialized equipment and new testing approaches.

Unlicensed frequencies

The use of unlicensed frequencies for IoT devices further exacerbates EMC challenges. For example, the electromagnetic environment related to unlicensed frequencies varies between geographic regions. And since they are unlicensed, the number of active wireless connections can be especially challenging. The result is degraded signal quality that leads to unreliable transmissions and dropped connections.

In unlicensed spectrum there’s typically no coordination between devices to manage the power levels or transmission patterns of nearby devices, increasing the potential for interference. For example, complex modulation schemes in 5G devices can result in broader frequency spectrums increasing the potential for interference with devices operating in unlicensed spectrum.

Potential solutions

Potential solutions for the EMC challenges with IoT, and 5G devices must contend with small form factors that can make it challenging to include adequate EMI shielding and filtering. These devices tend to be low power making them more susceptible to power supply noise. Some potential strategies for dealing with EMC include:

Optimized PCB design. The small sizes and geometries of the circuit boards in these devices can magnify even small errors or problems, making it critical to optimize every aspect of the design and layout.

Co-designing of filtering and shielding to maximize the combined effectiveness.

Optimization of antenna placement and design to manage unwanted radiation patterns and enhance reception sensitivity.

Power management. These devices can experience large spikes in power during transmission, and care must be taken to control power supply noise.

Testing for EMC, EMS, and EMI performance should be implemented as an integral part of the design process, not relegated to testing only the final device.

Summary

Several challenges are associated with designing and deploying 5G and IoT devices, especially for applications like mMTC and URLLC. They include higher device densities and lower latencies. Add in the growing use of unlicensed spectrum, and the challenges multiply. Fortunately, designers have several tools at their disposal for optimizing the performance of 5G and IoT devices.

