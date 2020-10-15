What are the results of the 2019 MEMS Industry Commercialization Report Card survey?

Since microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology involves numerous sensors from pressure sensors to accelerometers, gyroscopes and more and actuators such as microvalves, micromotors, micromirrors and more as well as many new areas, there should be broad industry interest in the results of the 2019 report card.

The MEMS Industry Commercialization Report Card is a survey of industry experts that has been conducted periodically since its inception in 1998 by Roger Grace of the market consultancy, Roger Grace Associates. This year the invitation list was extended to interested industry participants. Now, the results are in for the 2019 MEMS Industry Commercialization Report Card and the final grade is B-.

The grades of all 14 topics addressed by the market study will be presented at MANCEF’s Commercialization of Emerging Technologies 2020 Conference – COMSWORLD2020. The virtual conference will take place from October 19-22, 2020.

Grace will also make presentations on Technology Clusters, Printed Flexible Sensors and moderate a panel of experts on the topic of “Funding the Emerging Technology Enterprise.” For more information and registration visit www.COMSWORLD2020.com.

This year’s COMSWORLD, the 24th of the international conference, has a theme of Convergence of Technologies addressing specific sub-topics including: health/medical, security, resilience and environment. With wearable technology being an innovative and important way to implement solutions to these and other areas, the Keynote address by Kathy Ireland of kathy ireland® Worldwide and Small Business Network should be of special interest.

