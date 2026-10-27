What are the thermal and reliability failure points in AI hardware?

As power density continues to increase, thermal and reliability failures are becoming more prevalent in AI hardware. A failed job on a GPU cluster and a hotspot on the chip surface may look different, but they are just the same physical problem at different scales.

In this article, we discuss why power density in AI chips has climbed so fast and how a resulting hotspot can cause packaging to fail. We also cover why that failure shortens a chip’s working life and what a case study shows about it.

Why has power density in AI chips grown so fast?

Thermal design power (TDP), which is the power generated as heat, has increased with each new AI chip generation. A single accelerator dissipated about 106 W in 2010. By 2023, NVIDIA’s GH200 module jumped ten times to 1000 W.

That increase pushed conventional packaging and power delivery past what they were originally built to handle. Advanced 2.5D and 3D packaging has become the response in which GPUs, CPUs, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) are integrated side by side on a silicon interposer. They are connected through high-density microbumps that keep bandwidth up and latency down.

Figure 1 plots that entire TDP climb chip by chip, alongside the power delivery hardware that has to keep pace with it.

Figure 1. Thermal design power for GPUs and AI accelerators from 2010 to 2023, climbing from 106 W to 1000 W as packaging takes on more of the power delivery and heat removal process. (Image: Micromachines, MDPI)

Though the advanced packaging solves the problem, it now creates a new problem. With rising power and tighter integration, localized hotspots are now more pronounced. This leads to thermally induced stress inside the package.

How does a hotspot compromise the reliability of AI hardware?

A chip hotspot does not damage a package directly. It creates stress, and that stress is what cracks the interconnect and eventually shows up as yield loss. Figure 2 maps the complete four-stage version of that chain, centered on the advanced AI package itself.

Figure 2. Pathways showing how failures are linked in an advanced AI package, running from thermal hotspots through thermomechanical stress and interconnect failure to yield loss. (Image: Electronics, MDPI)

Thermal hotspots start the chain, driven by heat removal limits and a local temperature rise. That heat creates thermomechanical stress next. The silicon, copper, and mold compound around the package expand at different rates under a coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch. In turn, this mismatch shows up as warpage, delamination, and thermal cycling fatigue.

Stress then damages the interconnect itself through microbumps, electromigration, Joule heating, and cracking. A damaged interconnect finally shows up as yield loss due to voids, poor wetting, and intermetallic compound growth.

Why does temperature shorten a chip’s working lifetime?

Why would two physically identical memory cells on the same chip wear out at completely different rates? In most cases, the answer is thermal.

A cell’s position inside the crossbar changes how much self-heating it picks up during programming. Parasitic resistance along the bitlines and wordlines grows with distance from the driving circuitry, and that resistance causes a voltage drop, so less current reaches the cell. Figure 3 pairs a thermal map and an endurance map of the same 128×128 phase-change memory (PCM) crossbar to show exactly that.

Figure 3. Thermal and endurance maps of the same 128×128 phase-change memory crossbar, showing self-heating temperature and cycle endurance for every cell on the die. (Image: arXiv)

The crossbar runs at the 65 nm process node with an ambient temperature of 298 K. Cells in the hottest corner show endurance as low as 106 cycles. Cells in the coolest corner reach 1010 cycles, a four-order-of-magnitude spread driven purely by where a cell sits on the die.

Case study

A study covering 2.5 years and 11.7 million GPU hours across 1,056 A100 and H100 GPUs in a production cluster gives us interesting facts and figures. Table 1 breaks down the probability that a given hardware error actually causes a job to fail by error type and by GPU generation.

Table 1. Job failure probability by GPU hardware error type for A100 and H100 GPUs, drawn from 895 days of cluster data. (Image: ACM Digital Library)

Failure probability ranges from 54% to 100%, depending on the specific error. One error type, a timeout on a remote procedure call (RPC) to the chip’s GPU System Processor (GSP), caused the job to fail every single time it was run on an A100 GPU.

One of the tracked error types, “GPU Fallen Off the Bus,” comes from a loose connection or contact failure between the GPU and the motherboard. The study attributes that specific failure to thermal cycling, the same thermomechanical stress that damages interconnects elsewhere in AI hardware.

Summary

Cooling design, packaging, and reliability are interconnected, and this interconnection will be stronger at higher power density. At the chip level, a hotspot creates stress that cracks interconnects and shows up as yield loss. At the die level, the same thermal effect drives endurance. When you take it further at the fleet level, it shows up as job failure probabilities that we saw in the case study. A simple way to keep an eye on these challenges is to detect a hotspot as early as possible, which can lead to fewer failures in the field.

References

AI-on-Chip Systems: A Cross-Layer Review of Architectures, Interconnects, Design Automation, and Embedded Intelligence, Electronics, MDPI

Advanced Electronic Packaging Technologies: A Comparative Review of Architectures, Applications, Reliability, Micromachines, MDPI

Story of Two GPUs: Characterizing the Resilience of Hopper H100 and Ampere A100 GPUs, ACM Digital Library

Special Session: Reliability Analysis for ML/AI Hardware, arXiv

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