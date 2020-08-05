What can sensor companies do to cope with the new normal of COVID-19?

With the ongoing impact of Covid-19, its re-emergence in many regions and travel significantly affecting many companies, changes in some normal activities must be considered.

According to Roger Grace, President of Roger Grace Associates, a MEMS and sensors industry marketing consultancy, marketers need to consider “pivoting” their marketing strategies and need to objectively assess what marketing tactics have been working during the last 4-5 months and do more of what works and do less of what doesn’t.

The cancellation of many trade shows including CES in January 2021, where approximately 150, 000 attendees were expected, has prompted many companies to adopt webinars as a viable alternative. Webinars solve the safe distancing issue both at the site and in the travel process but eliminate favorable interaction much needed for initial, ongoing or established business discussions. However, the most critical part of any webinar as with any event is to have as many participants attend. The judicious selection of various promotional vehicles will be a key element in this process of creating a successful webinar.

Grace says, “As possible vehicles, I recommend a minimum of posting on LinkedIn (free), sending invites to the organization’s customer list via email and including on the organizations website to not only promote webinars but other important events/new product availability.”

Other social media vehicles to consider include You Tube/videos that are gaining significant approval ratings from engineers looking for a MEMS/sensor solution for their new product development efforts.

The good news is that many of these “new normal” vehicles are free or have very little cost to the company.