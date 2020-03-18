What can sensor experts do while isolated?

With the coronavirus dictating what people can and cannot do for the short term, and many conferences cancelling or postponing, especially those in the April timeframe, healthy sensors experts should focus on what they can do to move forward. One suggestion is attending the Commercialization of Emerging Technologies Conference (COMS2020) that will occur October 19-22 at Universities at Shady Grove, Rockville Maryland (Suburban Washington D.C.).

Sponsored by the Micro, Nano and Emerging Technologies Commercialization Education Foundation (MANCEF), the overarching theme of the 23rd annual COMS Conference is “Commercialization of Converging Technologies to Enhance Quality of Life.” Those experts that want to take full advantage of isolation and social distancing should prepare an abstract for a presentation at the conference.

Abstracts of length 150-200 words that address the topics of converging technologies are requested to be received no later than April 6. These could include case studies in the following or associated areas:

Digital healthcare

Digital / additive manufacturing

Efficient agri /aqua culture

MEMS and sensor-enabled apps

Information and national security

Smart city, resilient and sustainable infrastructure

Environmental monitoring

Autonomous systems

Suggestions from the organizers of derived converging technologies and current applications include:

Drones = sensing + actuation + energy storage + artificial intelligence (AI)

MEMS = integration(micro) + sensing + actuation + materials

Augmented reality (AR) /virtual reality (VR) = displays + sensing + AI

Gamification = sensing + AI + displays

IoT = sensing + networks + AI (data analytics)

Autonomous mobility = sensing + integration + energy storage + actuation

Synthetic biology = biotech + AI (data processing / analytics)

Activity is required now. Notification of abstract selection will be made by April 27. All selected authors will be provided with a presentation slot in the COMS2020 program and will have their abstract and bios published in a conference book of abstracts.