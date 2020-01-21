What image sensor kits are available for miniature cameras?

If including a miniature vision sensor in an upcoming design is on your New Year’s list, there are two new choices. Based on its NanEyeC miniature image sensor, ams has developed the NanoVision and NanoBerry evaluation kits.

Targeting video applications where the camera must be invisible to the end user or mounted in an extremely small space, NanEyeC camera in its tiny 1-mm x 1-mm surface-mount module can produce a 100-kpixel resolution up to 58 frames/second. It provides the vision for two new demo kits. The image sensors use a single power supply and consume very little power and communicate over a single bi-directional serial interface.

Based on an Arduino development platform, the NanoVision demo kit for the NanEyeC includes all necessary drivers to interface the sensor’s Single-Ended Interface Mode (SEIM) output to an Arm Cortex-M7 microcontroller. It addresses presence detection and other lower-frame rate applications. Evaluating functions such as color reconstruction and white-point balancing are among the image processing tools included.

More demanding image sensing operations, such as eye-tracking or stereo vision systems, are possible with the NanoBerry evaluation kit. The kit interfaces a NanEyeC image sensor add-on board to the Raspberry Pi port and includes firmware to interface to the Raspberry Pi host processor. This allows designers to take advantage of the performance of the Arm Cortex-A53-based processor to perform demanding high frame-rate and low-latency operations for applications such as object detection, object tracking and computer vision using functions provided by the OpenCV library.

For kit and sample requests or more technical information about the NanEyeC image sensor, interested readers should go to https://ams.com/cmos-micro-camera-module