What increases a robot’s security capabilities?

In the human body, the thalamus provides a relay station for the body’s motor functions and sensory inputs. It enables the control of the flow of sensory-motor information to the cerebral cortex. This control occurs during different states, including sleep, wakefulness, consciousness, learning, and memory. The sensory information processed includes hearing, taste, sight, and touch — but not smell.

Recognizing this essential control over sensing and motion, Global Robotics called its autonomous security robot Thalamus.

Sensing and Artificial Intelligence

From the sensing perspective, excellent vision is essential for a robot — especially a security robot. The initial Thalamus robot had a pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera and a 360° view camera. Almost three years later, with the official launch of the company’s 2024 version, it now boasts several vision sensing and other improvements.

The 2024 Thalamus has five infrared cameras, including a remote-controlled PTZ camera, for a 360° view. The new PTZ camera is military grade with exceptional technical specifications. Also, the 360° view cameras have much more effective low-light sensors.

Data from all sensors are recorded in high definition and analyzed in real-time by the robot with a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. The algorithm allows the robot to identify if people, vehicles, animals, or objects are detected in a protected area. Detection of an unauthorized intruder triggers a silent alarm or an audible and visual alarm with pre-recorded messages.

For improved vision, engineers replaced the robot’s lighting with two rows of much more powerful spotlights. The spotlights alternate from infrared lighting, so the robot can see as well at night as it does in daylight, to visible lighting, so security guards can verify if a person is detected in an unauthorized area.

In addition to its new software and hardware, the autonomous robot has increased precision in its GPS navigation capabilities, but it also navigates without GPS.

Motricity

With its advanced sensors and AI algorithms, the autonomous security robot can continuously monitor, patrol, and improve user security. To travel over various difficult terrains, systems designers implemented motricity, the ability to move or use muscles to move. Considering this concept, the Hypothalamus boasts a unique chassis – a pendular concept combined with four highly flexible, independent structures to support the drive wheels. AI is integral to implementing the motion aspects.

Since the autonomous robot needs to operate in harsh outdoor environments, its design incorporates features that allow survival and functionality. For example, the Thalamus Tropical targets most hostile environmental constraints. In addition to being reinforced against heat, humidity, and dust, its shock-resistant camera can withstand winds of up to 245 km/h (152 mph).

With a top speed of 30 km/h (18.6 mph), weight of 250 kg (551 lbs.), and length of 2.3 meters (7.5 feet), the mere presence of the Thalamus can discourage the unauthorized and detect and communicate their presence.

Future Sensing

While the current Thalamus’ capability for visual sensing is quite unique, it could host other sensors in the future to provide even greater security for users. Today’s Sensors could detect harmful chemicals, smoke, fire, sound, and vibration to further identify unwanted presences or unstable/shifting structures. The key is blending these sensors into the existing platform for capabilities that customers truly want.

References

Thalamus

Sensory gating mechanisms of the thalamus

THALAMUS 2024 is officially launched!