What is a lock-in amplifier, and when should you use one instead of averaging?

A lock-in amplifier and averaging both try to recover a signal from noise, but they take different paths to get there. A lock-in amplifier multiplies the signal against a clean reference and filters out everything else. Averaging just narrows the measurement bandwidth over time, and that only helps when noise spreads evenly across frequency.

In this technical FAQ, we discuss how a lock-in amplifier extracts a signal from noise, why frequency choice can be better than plain averaging, and when a dc-reversal averaging system actually wins instead.

How does a lock-in amplifier extract a signal from noise?

The working of a lock-in amplifier is centered around a phase-sensitive detector (PSD). This circuit multiplies the noisy input signal by a clean reference signal at the same frequency. This multiplication produces a steady dc output from the part of the input that matches the reference.

Everything else, including most of the noise, shifts to other frequencies instead. A low-pass filter after the PSD removes those shifted components and leaves a clean dc signal. This dc signal, in turn, tracks the original input’s amplitude and phase.

As shown in Figure 1, this architecture can be broken down into five building blocks that all work together. The input signal enters as Xin and mixes with the reference signal Xref inside the PSD. It then passes through the low-pass filter before conversion to the output Xout.

Figure 1. A single-phase lock-in amplifier splits sensor noise from signal using a phase-sensitive detector and low-pass filter, then converts it into digital. (Image: Sensors, MDPI)

The reference signal Xref locks onto the input’s frequency, which is what gives the lock-in amplifier its name. Because the PSD only responds to that locked frequency, noise components at every other frequency average toward zero once the low-pass filter smoothes the mixer’s output.

Why does frequency choice perform better than simple averaging?

Real noise does not spread evenly across frequency. Flicker noise, also called 1/f noise, piles up at low frequencies, while the background noise flattens into a lower, steadier level at higher frequencies. Interference adds its own discrete peaks on top of that background and may appear at power-line frequency and near radio or mobile transmission bands.

Averaging works by stretching your measurement time. The longer you average, the narrower the effective bandwidth you are listening to becomes, and a narrower bandwidth means less total noise gets averaged in. That narrowing happens right where you already are in the spectrum. It does not move you anywhere quieter.

If that spot is crowded with 1/f noise or a line-frequency peak, additional averaging yields little improvement. A lock-in amplifier helps in this case. It lets you choose the demodulation frequency, so you can move the measurement into a cleaner part of the spectrum instead of running longer.

Figure 2 captures this tradeoff directly, plotting a qualitative noise spectrum across frequency.

Figure 2. Noise density varies sharply across frequency, with a low-frequency 1/f rise, a flatter white-noise region, and interference peaks near the line frequency and radio bands. (Image: Zurich Instruments)

For the same filter bandwidth, a measurement taken in a clean white noise region reaches a better signal-to-noise ratio. A measurement taken near the 1/f noise region, or on top of an interference peak, does not.

A 1 µV signal across a 1 MΩ resistor illustrates the difference. That signal carries a thermal noise density of around 127 nV/√Hz at room temperature. Reaching a signal-to-noise ratio of 10 with that noise density requires narrowing the measurement to under 620 mHz.

When does averaging outperform a lock-in amplifier?

Does a lock-in amplifier always beat averaging at low frequencies? An experiment conducted to answer this says no. A well-designed dc-reversal system, which is a form of averaging, repeatedly flips the excitation current’s polarity and averages the resulting change. Done this way, it can actually beat a lock-in amplifier’s noise level there.

Figure 3 shows the experiment where a dc-reversal system built from a current source and a nanovoltmeter was tested against a lock-in amplifier across 1 Hz to 1 kHz. The dc-reversal system showed both lower white noise and lower 1/f noise than the lock-in amplifier throughout that range.

Figure 3. Measured noise density from 1 Hz to 1 kHz shows a dc-reversal instrumentation system running with consistently lower noise than a lock-in amplifier. (Image: Keithley Instruments)

At 13 Hz, the dc-reversal system’s voltage noise runs 7.2 times lower than the lock-in amplifier’s noise. It also means about 50 times less applied measurement power is needed to hit the same signal-to-noise ratio target.

This comparison makes a broader point worth carrying into any noise-related measurements. Whichever technique has a lower noise level at your actual operating frequency wins. A dc-reversal system can beat a lock-in amplifier at low frequencies, just as a lock-in amplifier can beat a dc-reversal system once interference or 1/f noise dominates.

Summary

A lock-in amplifier earns its added complexity when you can move the measurement away from that noise region. A dc-reversal system earns consideration when the frequency range you are stuck in already has a low noise level. Start by looking at your own noise. Find out where it sits relative to the frequencies you can actually use for the measurement. That comparison should decide which method is best suited.

References

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)-Based Lock-In Amplifier System with Signal Enhancement: A Comprehensive Review on the Design for Advanced Measurement Applications, Sensors, MDPI

What is a Lock-in Amplifier?, AMETEK Advanced Measurement Technology

New Instruments Can Lock Out Lock-ins, Keithley Instruments

Principles of Lock-in Detection, Zurich Instruments

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