Designers will be facing an increasingly complex environment as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) comes into force in the EU and quantum computing (QC) becomes a near-term reality. The CRA forces makers of hardware and software to secure products over their entire lifecycle, not just for threats that exist at the time of market entry.

What makes it particularly challenging is the convergence of potentially serious legal and financial consequences for noncompliance with the unknown trajectory of near-term QC adoption that accelerates concerns related to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). That can change the entire cybersecurity landscape.

PQC timelines

International security agencies, including the National Security Agency (NSA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US, and ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, have set clear, but inconsistent, timelines for the implementation of PQC.

Current NIST recommendations call for the phase-out of classical cryptography beginning in 2030. By 2035, PQC is expected to be the only acceptable form of cryptography, according to the latest NIST timeline.

ENISA guidelines are more aggressive and require the use of PQC no later than 2031. The NSA has its own approach and mandates that any infrastructure technologies acquired after 2027 be capable of supporting PQC, with non-supporting infrastructure phased out completely by 2032. (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Between 2030 and 2035, PQC is expected to completely replace classical cryptography. (Image: STMicroelectronics)

What is state-of-the-art security?

The definition of state-of-the-art security isn’t fixed or constant. It is responsive to changing security mandates that evolve with technology. It’s not just reactionary; it’s also proactive and includes anticipating cryptographic vulnerabilities that don’t currently exist.

State-of-the-art has a more specific definition in the CRA. The CRA expects designers to implement the highest currently available standard for cybersecurity, and factor in evolving industry best practices. It explicitly mandates safeguarding data at rest or in transit.

It’s not once and done; it requires vendors to meet those requirements, even as the threat and security environments evolve, across the entire product lifecycle. Key CRA security considerations include:

Data encryption must use the best available cryptographic tools and support crypto agility to adapt to a dynamic environment.

Data integrity that includes protecting programs and configurations from tampering and quick automatic reporting of any code or data corruption.

Shipping with known safe factory configurations and requiring secure access credentials for setup to deliver security by default.

Robust vulnerability handling based on maintenance of a current software bill of materials (SBOM), and timely delivery of security updates for at least 5 years, or throughout the anticipated product lifetime.

Addressing obsolescence

The need to address crypto obsolescence points to the importance of QC. The industry is rapidly nearing the dawn of widespread QC, including photonic room temperature quantum computing (RTQC). RTQC will be used in combination with cryogenic quantum computing (CQC), not as a complete replacement for CQC, and will be a key to addressing the obsolescence of traditional cryptographic approaches.

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) based security risks can pose an immediate threat and result in product obsolescence if not promptly and effectively addressed. AI-driven cyberattacks can include automated discovery of both known and previously unknown vulnerabilities, adaptive malware and massive phishing attacks.

The use of AI can also expand attack surfaces by introducing more complex data flows, including lateral movements. Lifecycle vulnerability management is one way to address AI and other security threats. It can also limit the opportunities for bad actors to harvest data to be used in later attacks.

Harvest-now, decrypt-later

Harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) is a particularly pernicious challenge. HNDL is implemented through data collection where adversaries, including enemy nations, stockpile encrypted traffic and wait to decrypt it when QC tools become available. It’s both an immediate problem and a longer-term threat.

HNDL is not an immediate cyber threat; it’s a long-term strategy that takes place in multiple phases and is typically structured to last many years (Figure 2). Because of the high cost to implement HNDL, it is used to gather high-value data like sensitive commercial and state secrets, proprietary technical information, and personal data like health records and detailed genetics.

Figure 2. HNDL is a multi-phase, long-term cyber-attack strategy. (Image: Palo Alto Networks)

Summary

The dynamic nature of the increasingly complex computing environment makes it super challenging for designers to address the requirements of the CRA. Failure is not an option since it leads to financial penalties and potential market exclusion. Among the keys are clear understandings of what is state-of-the-art technology and when traditional cryptographic technologies will be considered obsolete.

References

8 Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Risks and How to Prepare, Palo Alto Networks

Agentic AI security: Key challenges and how to address them, Tanium

AI and Quantum Computing Reshape Risk Management, ISG

Building continuous cyber resilience in the age of AI and quantum risks, Capgemini

Building Resilient Security in the Age of Quantum Computing, ISACA

Enterprise readiness for post-quantum security: migration, PKI, and deployment challenges, PQ Shield

How Quantum Computing Security Protects Encryption And Data, Fortinet

How Quantum Computing Will Upend Cybersecurity, Boston Computing Group

Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Resources, National Security Agency

Preparing for the Post-Quantum Era: A Call to Action, American Cyber Defense Agency

PQC & Cyber Resilience: Protecting Data in the Quantum Era, Lattice Semiconductor

Quantum computing and the future of cybersecurity, DLA Piper

The Convergence of AI and Data Security, Software Analyst Cyber Research

Tomorrow’s Cyber Armor: Why you need to be thinking about post quantum cryptography today, STMicroelectronics

What the EU Cyber Resilience Act Means for Quantum-Vulnerable Products, Quantum Security Defence

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