What is the secret sauce for wearables?

First, let’s consider the usual suspects:

Type of sensor or sensors used: accelerometer, barometer, magnetometer, gyroscope and more

Type of power source: battery, rechargeable battery, energy harvesting

Other electronics to compute, store and conserve power consumption and more

What the wearable does – measures and then communicates: activity tracker, electrocardiogram (ECG), fall detection, compass and more

Perhaps, the most critical ingredient is not the technology but the branding. Of course, the technology has to work and be reliable and, if it does more, it will be worth more to the user. Let’s look at three brand examples.

One popular wearable built its brand recognition based on wearable products. Fitbit’s initial product was a health tracker. With an innovative user interface, Bluetooth connectivity to a smart phone or portable computer and continuous innovation, Fitbit established a well-known wearable brand.

In contrast, Apple had one of the most popular brands in the world before it introduced the Apple Watch. As a result, the watch was an immediate success. Apple continues to innovate and provide advanced capability to the Apple Watch to keep the brand’s image dynamic and be the leading smart watch supplier.

Another way to have brand recognition is to partner with a well-known brand. This is the approach that wearables start-up INVIZA INC. has taken. Similar to Fitbit and Apple, the company’s technology can track health and wellness and provide GPS location. In contrast, the technology, that uses energy harvesting for continuous use without the need to recharge, is not necessarily in a watch format but embedded into clothing, shoes and accessories. Before announcing its first product, that will occur at CES 2021, INVIZA strategically partnered with kathy ireland® Small Business Network (kiSBN) for instant brand recognition and global brand marketing. License Global Magazine lists kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW) as one of the most powerful brands in the world. Welcome to the world of wearables.