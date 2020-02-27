What kind of growth is expected in 3D sensing?

According to the report, “3D Sensor Market by Type” the global 3D sensor market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 10.0 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The market researchers acknowledge that one of the main driving factors of 3D sensor market is the increasing use of 3D sensor in smartphones and other smart appliances. Sensor types covered in the report include image sensors, position sensors, acoustic sensors and accelerometers and address stereo vision, structured light, time-of-flight, ultrasound and other technologies.

The three types of image sensors covered in the report include: CMOS 3D, 3D electro-optical, and 3D time-of-flight (TOF). For example, Apple’s iPhone X uses a single camera to measure distances.

The output of a 3D sensor can be combined with the output of other sensor types such as ultrasound, TOF, and structured light technologies through sensor fusion. As a result, they are useful in drones, augmented-reality (AR) and industrial applications.

The increasing demand for gesture analysis means that 3D sensor will play an important role to enhance the performance and efficiency of large complex systems in automotive and electronics.

Examples of market successes include ST Microelectronics and Sony Corp. STMicroelectronics supplies Apple and other smartphone manufacturers with its FlightSense sensors and has delivered more than 300 million TOF ICs. Sony Corp. has 49% of the market for image sensors and is developing new TOF sensors that are smaller than today’s sensors and can sense depth at greater distances.