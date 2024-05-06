What sensors and measurements can prevent HAVS?

Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS) injuries can occur in industrial and other work situations. Also called Raynaud’s phenomenon, vibration-induced white finger, and traumatic vasospastic disease, HAVS has been well-known and documented since 1918. It is a prevalent occupational hazard in the construction, forestry, manufacturing, and mining industries, where workers are at high risk of developing HAVS from routinely using pneumatic and electric vibrating tools for their jobs. The acceleration levels of tools commonly found in these industries can easily exceed 5 m/s2. One study found that 42% of workers with HAVS experienced one or more difficulties in performing common daily activities, which was strongly correlated with reduced grip strength and pain.

In the U.K., the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is a British public body responsible for the encouragement, regulation, and enforcement of workplace health, safety, and welfare. According to the HSE’s Control of Vibration at Work Regulations 2005, the exposure action value (EAV) is the daily amount of vibration exposure above which employers are required to take action to control exposure. For hand-arm vibration, the EAV is a daily exposure of 2.5 m/s2. Similarly, the exposure limit value (ELV) is the maximum amount of vibration an employee is exposed to on any single day. For hand-arm vibration the ELV is a daily exposure of 5 m/s2.

One research study determined that 4.8 million people worldwide were estimated to be at risk of HAVS with around 1.7 million expected to be exposed above the EAV of 5 m/s2, and 1 million exposed above the ELV of 2.5 m/s2. Power tools and machines that are potential sources for HAVS include:

Chainsaws Needle scalers Power hammers and chisels Chipping tools Polishers Powered lawn mowers Concrete breakers Pedestal grinders Powered sanders Handheld grinders Pneumatic drills Scabblers Impact wrenches Power drills Strimmers

In the UK, employers who allow a worker to be exposed to ELV in the workplace can face large HAVS fines. Since 2016, research indicates that it costs a company between £7000 and £36,000 to process every £1000 paid out in compensation claims in addition to the actual amount paid out for the claim and any legal fees incurred.

In the U.S., the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has recommended that jobs be redesigned to minimize the use of vibrating hand tools and that powered hand tools be redesigned to minimize vibration. Where this is not possible, work practices and administrative controls should be employed to minimize exposure to unsafe levels.

Environment measurements

A Hand-Arm Vibration meter attached to a tool as close as possible to the location of the users’ hands can provide an assessment of work environment. After only a few seconds, data about the tool’s vibration magnitude provides information to determine how long a worker can use the tool before being at risk of harm. As part of a risk assessment, these measurements can help employers prevent HAVS in their workplaces.

Wearable measurements

Wristbands and smart watches are examples of wearables that can provide real-time input to the user about the vibration levels encountered when performing tasks that involve high vibration.

For example, one smart watch designed specifically for HAV situations simultaneously gathers HAV exposure data based on two methodologies: Tool Exposure Points (TEP) and Sensed Exposure Points (SEP). Calculated using the HSE risk assessment Exposure Points system, TEP combines the length of time a tool is in use (its trigger time) with the vibration value programmed on a measurement tag. Using the same HSE risk assessment methodology, SEPs are calculated at the same time except that the vibration magnitude is real-time vibration magnitude as determined by the smartwatch manufacturer.

