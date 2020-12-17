What will CES 2021 be like?

The CES 2021 Virtual Press Briefing on Dec. 15 provided details of how CES 2021, the first all-digital event, will be held to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With CES ability to attract leading technology companies from around the world that plan new product introductions for the event and the number of sensors and sensing roles in making many of those new products happen, Sensor Tips readers should be interested in the digital implementation. It will occur Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Those who are frequent attendees or who have attended at least one CES, will have a chance to get input that they have received in the past, only in a different manner. For those who have always wanted to attend but have not, this could provide the opportunity to see the newest stuff when industry leaders reveal it. Over 1000 companies including major brands will make announcements at CES 2021.

With many pandemic driven innovations, CES 2021 will have a strong focus on healthcare, broadband, smart cities, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and education.

These various areas are usually spread out over the many square feet that CES consumes in Las Vegas. As Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of Consumer Technology Association (CTA) noted in the briefing, the virtual CES will be a more logical approach for attendees to see what they want, “without the tired feet.”

Anticipating potential problems going back to the February-March timeframe, CES organizers in CTA put a lot of thought into the artificial intelligence (AI) based platform chosen to execute the virtual event. If CES 2021 execution is anything like the virtual press briefing, attendees and sponsors should be well pleased.

Unlike previous live events that had a minimum $100 registration fee with added costs for some conference passes, the virtual event will have a single fee. Of course, these costs are minimal when travel, accommodations during peak season in Las Vegas and meals are taken into account. Those interested in finding out more including how to register should click here.