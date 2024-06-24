What you need to know about USB connectors and cables

In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, USB connectors and cables are everywhere, seamlessly connecting our devices and enabling the high-speed data transfer and power delivery that we rely on daily. Whether charging your smartphone, connecting peripherals to your laptop, or integrating complex systems in industrial applications, understanding the nuances of USB technology is crucial.

USB technology, with its myriad of connectors and cables, can seem daunting at first. From the ubiquitous Type A and Type B connectors to the versatile and future-proof USB Type C, each variant has its unique features and applications. Furthermore, the evolution of USB standards, from USB 1.0 to USB4, has continuously enhanced data transfer speeds and power delivery efficiency, albeit with less-than-straightforward naming conventions.

The CUI Insights™ blog post, “What You Need to Know About USB Connectors and USB Cables” provides an introduction to all things USB, including a brief history, USB physical form factors, communication standards, power delivery, and more to give engineers a good starting point for USB design.

